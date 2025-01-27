Monday, January 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Body of female lawyer recovered from canal in Hafizabad

NEWS WIRE
January 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

HAFIZABAD  - The body of a female lawyer who went missing from the Nawab Town area here was recovered from a canal in Hafizabad on Sunday. According to the police, Saira’s body was wrapped in a sack, which made it difficult to identify. An FIR regarding the disappearance of Saira Advocate was registered at the Nawab Town police station in Lahore on the complaint of her sister Ayesha, while the Hafizabad police had buried the body after registering an FIR after the body was found and could not be identified. Lahore police left for Hafizabad as soon as they received the information and started an investigation. Saira had married Bilal some time ago. The police said that investigations are ongoing on various aspects and the real facts of the murder will come out soon.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025