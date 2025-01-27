Monday, January 27, 2025
BSEK postpones matric practical exams

Web Desk
9:17 PM | January 27, 2025
National

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has postponed the matric practical exams, initially scheduled for January 28, due to the observance of Shab-e-Meraj, a public holiday declared by the Sindh government.

Controller Examination Zahid Hussain Bhatti confirmed the rescheduling, announcing that the practical exams will now be held on January 31, 2025.

Earlier this month, on January 10, the Sindh government directed private school administrations to refrain from charging June and July fees from students appearing in matriculation exams this year.

Web Desk

National

