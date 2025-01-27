China reaffirms commitment to Gwadar port and Balochistan development

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on Monday categorically dismissed claims made in a recent article published by The Guardian, stating that the remarks attributed to a Chinese diplomat were “completely untrue.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the embassy said the article lacked credibility and displayed a misunderstanding of China’s position. The spokesperson criticized the article's author for fabricating false information without prior consent for an interview, calling it a violation of professional ethics.

The embassy highlighted China's unwavering commitment to the development of Gwadar and Balochistan, outlining several key initiatives undertaken over the past year:

In March, China provided $100,000 in emergency cash assistance for disaster relief in Balochistan.

In May, 10,000 sets of solar lighting equipment were transported to the province.

In June, the Gwadar China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital and a desalination plant were handed over.

In July, a media delegation from Balochistan was invited to visit China.

In August, 20,000 health kits were distributed in the province.

In October, the Gwadar International Airport was successfully completed.

In November, delegations from various sectors in Gwadar were organized to visit China.

In December, outstanding Pakistani staff involved in the CPEC projects, including those in Balochistan, were recognized.

The embassy also announced upcoming initiatives, including Chinese Ambassador Scholarships for students at Balochistan University, Sardar Bahadur Khan University, and Gwadar University.

The spokesperson reiterated that these tangible achievements reflect China’s determination to support the development of Gwadar and Balochistan, adding that China hopes its practical cooperation and livelihood projects will continue to benefit the local population.



