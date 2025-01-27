Crackdown against unfit vehicles in full swing

SARGODHA - Sargodha district police, following the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi, have intensified their operation against unfit public service vehicles. Over the past 30 days, police have impounded 33 vehicles. According to a police spokesman, the operation has resulted in the issuance of 766 challan tickets, leading to fines totaling more than Rs230,000 for various violations. The police have also taken legal action against 77 drivers for driving without a license, and the licenses of 17 negligent drivers have been revoked. Additionally, 23 cases have been registered against both drivers and vehicle owners. The police spokesman emphasized that strict action will be taken against vehicle owners and bus terminal managers found negligent in ensuring safety and is committed to holding accountable those who put the lives of others at risk, he added.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT OPERATION CONTINUES

A vigorous drive against encroachments is continuing across the district, aimed at restoring public spaces and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and daily activities. Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Amina Ehsan Tarar led anti-encroachment efforts at Shaheen Chowk and Goal Chowk areas. She also conducted operations at key areas including Fawara Chowk, Lahore Road, Shaheen Abad road, and Bomb Chowk, successfully removing illegal encroachments. Similarly in Sillanwali under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Jamshaid Khan, encroachments across the Tehsil were removed successfully. This was part of broader efforts to remove encroachments along Jhamera Road Road, Sobhaga, and Shah Nikdur. In Shahpurr, Assistant Commissioner concern led operations at Purana Bazaar Bazaar, clearing the area of illegal structures and vendors.

Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal also supervised anti-encroachment actions, contributing to the city-wide effort.

Assistant Commissioner Bhera led operations to clear encroachments from prominent areas such as Salam Road, Ali Road, MM Alam Road, and Urdu Market.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim emphasized that the anti-encroachment drive will continue without discrimination until encroachments are completely eliminated. He further stressed that the cooperation of citizens is vital in making the city free of encroachments. The DC also urged all relevant agencies to work in coordination for the successful removal of illegal structures and vendors across the city.