Death anniversary of Begum Kulsum Saifullah observed

PESHAWAR - The 10th death anniversary of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, a distinguished businesswoman, philanthropist, and respected politician, was observed on Sunday.

A commemorative gathering was held at the residence of her son, Salim Saifullah Khan, where family members and well-wishers paid tribute to Pakistan’s first female federal minister, who held the portfolios of Commerce and Population Welfare in 1988. Among the attendees was her elder son, former Federal Minister Anwar Saifullah Khan, who joined others in offering prayers for her departed soul.

Born in 1924 in Karak District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Begum Kulsum came from a prominent family. She was the sister of Aslam Khan Khattak, a former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and General (Retired) Habibullah Khan.

Begum Kulsum Saifullah actively participated in Pakistan’s politics, serving as a Member of the National Assembly three times and as a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa twice. In 2008, she was awarded the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to politics and commerce.

After the untimely death of her husband, Saifullah Khan, in 1964, Begum Kulsum took charge of the family business. Under her leadership, the Saif Group of Companies became a leading business conglomerate in Pakistan, excelling in textiles, power generation, oil and gas exploration, and telecommunications.

A trailblazer for women’s empowerment, Begum Kulsum was a founding member of the All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA) in 1947 and worked closely with Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, the founder of APWA. Her philanthropic efforts included the establishment of the Women Business Development Centre in Peshawar, which continues to provide skill training to deserving women.

Begum Kulsum Saifullah passed away on January 26, 2015, at the age of 91. She is survived by her five sons, who continue to honor her legacy.