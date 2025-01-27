Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar

LAHORE - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator visited the shrine of great Sufi saint Hazrat Abu al Hasan Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri (RA), known as Data Gunj Bukhsh, on Sunday. He reviewed the pace of ongoing development work at the shrine and also reviewed various facilities being provided to the visitors. The deputy PM directed the relevant authorities to swiftly execute project of installing umbrellas on pattern of Masjid-i-Nabvi. Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari briefed about the ongoing development works at shrine. The foreign minister also offered Fateha at the grave of the great Sufi saint and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country. Twenty umbrellas of 26×26 feet would are being installed in the courtyard of Data Darbar mosque. These umbrellas would be operating hydrolically and automatically, being installed at a cost of Rs650 million.