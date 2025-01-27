DWU Punjab highlights urgent need to tackle domestic violence, harassment

The general secretary of the Domestic Workers Union (DWU) Punjab Aroom Shahzad recently emphasized in a press statement that domestic violence and harassment are critical global issues, impacting millions irrespective of their age, gender, or socioeconomic background.

Recent statistics reveal a disturbing incidence of these problems, underscoring the urgent requirement for comprehensive policies to address them effectively. For instance, a survey indicated that one in five individuals reported experiencing various forms of domestic violence, including emotional and psychological abuse.

She noted that the ILO Convention No. 190 recognizes the fundamental right to a work environment barren of violence and harassment, encompassing both physical and psychological harm. This convention mandates that states take proactive measures to prevent such incidents by developing workplace policies in collaboration with trade unions and allocating resources for education on these issues.

The President of the DWU highlighted the DWU Punjab play critical role in raising awareness about the rights protected in Convention C-190. It engages in numerous activities designed at educating domestic workers and the wider community about these rights. It organized campaigns advocating for the ratification of C-190 and the incorporation of its provisions into national legislation. These initiatives often feature workshops, informational materials, and grassroots mobilization efforts designed to empower domestic workers with knowledge about their rights.

She added further In Punjab, Pakistan, through its PRS-Project, DWU has made significant steps in this regard. Their campaigns not only focus on legal rights but also aim to change public perceptions about domestic work, supporting the dignity and value of these essential roles within society. The DWU's efforts are crucial in combating the social loneliness experienced by many domestic workers, as they strive to create a safer and more equitable working environment for all.