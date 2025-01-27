Education: The True Wealth of a Nation

Education is the third eye of humanity, enabling individuals to distinguish between right and wrong. It is a revolution, a means of consciousness, and a tool for liberation from ignorance and fear. Education is an everlasting treasure, a light in the darkness, and the foundation for creativity and understanding.

The Lion of Allah, Imam Ali, once said, “When you give knowledge to others, your knowledge will increase, while when you give wealth to others, your wealth will decrease.” He also remarked that knowledge surpasses wealth, for wealth belonged to tyrants like Pharaoh, whereas knowledge adorned the prophets. A hadith narrates that seeking knowledge is obligatory for every Muslim, both men and women. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, “The best among you is the one who learns the Qur’an and teaches it to others.”

Education plays a pivotal role in societal progress. Nelson Mandela once stated that education is the most powerful weapon to change the world. Visionaries like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara used education to liberate and develop their nation.

International Education Day, celebrated annually on January 24th, reminds us of the transformative power of education. This year’s theme, “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation,” highlights the integration of technology into learning. According to UNESCO, 250 million children and teenagers are out of school, while 763 million adults remain illiterate.

Pakistan’s educational system faces significant challenges, with millions of children out of school and systemic issues such as leaked exam papers. Provincial and federal governments must take decisive action to improve the quality and accessibility of education. It is only through educating our children that we can secure a prosperous future for our nation.

Education is the pillar of a strong society. It frees us from ignorance, enhances our perspective, and equips us to build a better world. Let us commit to educating our children and strengthening our nation.

TARIQUE RAJPER,

Sakrand.