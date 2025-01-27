First anniversary of Punjab Police’s ‘Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home’ celebrated

LAHORE - Punjab Police’s pilot project “Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home” for the shelter, protection, and care of homeless children marked its first successful year with a grand anniversary celebration. Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, participated as the chief guest. The event was attended by orphaned and homeless children temporarily residing at the foster home, transgender individuals, in-charge officers of protection centers, victim support officers, and Safe City staff. On this occasion, the Director of Operations for TahaffuzManzil Foster Home, Maida Raza Butt, briefed IG Punjab on the facilities provided over the past year to homeless, missing children, women, and elderly individuals. During its first year, TahaffuzManzil Foster Home has supported more than 150 children, women, and elderly individuals. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Director of Operations Maida Raza distributed appreciation shields to the officers and staff who played a vital role in the success of TahaffuzManzil. The Director of Operations also presented a special souvenir to IG Punjab on behalf of the organization. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar remarked that TahaffuzManzil Foster Home is a unique welfare project of its kind in the country. The foster home provides high-quality facilities, including shelter, food, education, and training for homeless children, women, and other individuals. Located at Punjab Society, SattuKatla, the foster home is a prime example of community policing and excellent services. The event was also attended by DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SP Saddar Dr.Ghayour Ahmed Khan, ASP Model Town SheherBano Naqvi, and other officers. IG Punjab emphasized that TahaffuzManzil Foster Home ensures quality facilities and an excellent environment for the accommodation, upbringing, education, and training of children and women. TahaffuzManzil Foster Home was established as a joint venture between Punjab Police and a private welfare organization. Punjab Police spokesperson said that last year, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar signed an MOU with the private welfare organization to establish TahaffuzManzil. The foster home provides psychological support, protection, and rehabilitation services with the help of experts and modern resources to children and women subjected to social abuse or those reported missing. Efforts have also been made for the education of children and vocational training for women residing at TahaffuzManzil.