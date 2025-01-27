Food points penalised over hygiene violations

MULTAN - Under the directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Muhammad Asim Javed, the authority launched a crackdown against food safety violations in Multan. The operation, led by Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, resulted in the inspection of dairy shops, water plants, hospital canteens, and samosa pastry production units. During the inspections, serious violations of food safety laws were uncovered, leading to the closure of four food units until compliance was ensured. At a dairy shop in WAPDA Town, adulteration in yogurt was confirmed, resulting in the registration of an FIR at the BZU Police station and the immediate suspension of production.

A bakery in Kot Rabnawaz was shut down due to the unhygienic environment in which food was being prepared. Similarly, a water plant on Northern Bypass was sealed after bacteria were detected in the water supply. In Samijabad, a samosa pastry production unit was stopped from operating due to the presence of a washroom within the production area, violating hygiene protocols.

The crackdown also extended to hospital canteens and drink corners. The canteen at Cardiology Hospital was fined Rs. 25,000 for storing expired beverages in its freezer, while a drink corner on Kothewala road, Shah Rukn-e-Alam, was fined Rs. 10,000 for selling expired juices. Additionally, 37 liters of expired cold drinks and 20 kilograms of expired confectionery items were discarded during the operation.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that strict actions were being taken to eliminate the sale of expired and substandard food items to protect public health.

WUM ORGANIZES SELF-DEFENCE TRAINING FOR FEMALE STAFF

The Women University Multan (WUM) Security Wing, in collaboration with the Civil Defense Department, conducted a one-day self-defence training session. The hands-on training was led by Inspector Imran, accompanied by female officers, and aimed at equipping the participants with essential self-defence skills to enhance personal safety and build self-confidence.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha graced the event as the chief guest. Addressing the participants, she emphasized the importance of self-defence for everyone, regardless of gender or location. “This training reflects our commitment to empowering women and ensuring their safety, enabling them to thrive and contribute positively to society,” she said.

The focal person for the training, Chief Security Officer Mr. Arfan Haider, along with the trainers, encouraged participants to not only utilize these skills for personal protection but also to train their peers and other young women in their communities.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Mamoona Khan, faculty members, and administrative staff actively participated in the event. The session concluded with attendees expressing their gratitude for the initiative, which they described as timely and essential for fostering a sense of security and empowerment among women.