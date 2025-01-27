Gas container explosion in Multan claims 5 lives, injures 25

At least five people lost their lives, and 25 others, including women and children, sustained injuries when a gas-filled container exploded in Multan's Fahad Town on Monday. The explosion triggered a fire, causing several homes to collapse and killing over 20 livestock animals.

The injured were rushed to Nishtar Hospital, while rescue teams, aided by 18 fire tenders, managed to control the blaze. Cooling operations are still underway, with officials remaining on-site until the area is completely cleared.

Devastated families blocked the Muzaffargarh-Multan Road in protest, demanding government support. "Our homes and loved ones are gone, yet no official has visited us," they lamented.

Similar incidents in recent years have resulted in fatalities and injuries, raising concerns about safety measures.