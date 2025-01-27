Monday, January 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gas container explosion in Multan claims 5 lives, injures 25

Gas container explosion in Multan claims 5 lives, injures 25
Web Desk
10:14 AM | January 27, 2025
National

At least five people lost their lives, and 25 others, including women and children, sustained injuries when a gas-filled container exploded in Multan's Fahad Town on Monday. The explosion triggered a fire, causing several homes to collapse and killing over 20 livestock animals.

The injured were rushed to Nishtar Hospital, while rescue teams, aided by 18 fire tenders, managed to control the blaze. Cooling operations are still underway, with officials remaining on-site until the area is completely cleared.

Devastated families blocked the Muzaffargarh-Multan Road in protest, demanding government support. "Our homes and loved ones are gone, yet no official has visited us," they lamented.

Similar incidents in recent years have resulted in fatalities and injuries, raising concerns about safety measures.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025