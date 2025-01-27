Governor Sindh assures support for promotion of polo

KARACHI - Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, on Sunday assured all possible support for the promotion of polo, stating that under the Governor’s Initiatives, sports are being promoted, and full facilities are being extended to the players.

He expressed these views while attending the final match ceremony of the Sindh Polo Cup 2025 as the chief guest. Earlier, when the Governor and his wife arrived at Malir Garrison, they were seated in a buggy and taken to the ground. On the occasion, the military band presented a salute to the Governor of Sindh.

The President of Malir Garrison Polo Club, Brigade Commander Asad Bashir, warmly welcomed them.

The President of Malir Garrison Polo Club also presented a cap and a shield to the Governor of Sindh.

Kamran Tessori opened the final match by throwing the ball onto the ground.

The final match was played between SQC Gold and Triva at the Malir Garrison Polo Ground.

At the end of the match, the Governor of Sindh, who is also the patron of the Sindh Polo Association, presented the trophy to the winning team, SQC Gold, and also distributed prizes among the other players.

Later, the Governor also attended the final match of the amateur and professional javelin competition.

He distributed prizes to the winning player of the final javelin match.

On the occasion, the Governor congratulated the winning team and extended his best wishes to the runner-up team.

Tessori said, “Today we witnessed a wonderful match; the final teams worked hard for victory.”

He added, “Winning and losing are part of the game; we must learn from our failures.”