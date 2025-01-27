Monday, January 27, 2025
Govt negotiation committee criticizes Opposition for violating terms of talks

Web Desk
4:43 PM | January 27, 2025
The government’s negotiation committee spokesperson, Irfan Siddiqui, criticized the opposition for alleged violations of the agreed terms of ongoing negotiations, highlighting inconsistent statements and actions.

Siddiqui revealed that the opposition was given a seven-day written deadline, with discussions taking place, but claimed their stance remained unclear as the deadline approached. “Different individuals bring different news,” he remarked, referring to conflicting statements from the opposition about forming a commission and other demands.

He also pointed out issues such as opposition demands for Terms of Reference (TORs) and their refusal to participate in talks unless specific conditions were met. “Negotiations are not their field of expertise; their skills lie elsewhere,” Siddiqui added.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has scheduled a meeting for tomorrow, with Siddiqui stating the government will attend if the time is respected. However, he warned that repeated no-shows would force the government to reconsider further engagement.

Siddiqui concluded by urging the opposition to officially announce if their committee had been dissolved, stating, “We will not shout from rooftops anymore, nor will we call anyone to attend.”

