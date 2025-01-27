Govt taking steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB

Islamabad - The development and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan have been top priorities for the federal government. In this regard, various development projects have been launched to promote the tourism sector, improve health facilities, enhance the education sector, and alleviate unemployment pressures in the region.

According to an official source, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently announced a series of major development projects for the remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).He said that the current government is also focused on developing the road network and improving connectivity between remote areas to facilitate the local community. The local government is also upgrading basic health units in the far-flung areas of GB, he added.

He emphasized that tourism is a lucrative industry for the local community, and the GB government is providing training opportunities for the youth of the region. Tourism is the main source of income for the local population, as millions of tourists visit the area each year.

He commended the federal government’s efforts in promoting tourism and stressed the need for further development in this area.

He proposed the establishment of camping sites and tourism facilitation centers across all provinces to facilitate tourists and promote local attractions.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of extensively promoting the Salam Pakistan portal, a dedicated platform designed to guide and assist tourists visiting Pakistan.

He stressed the significance of leveraging technology to provide seamless experiences for travelers.