LAHORE - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain announced on Sunday that the government is set to decrease electricity prices in April, a move expected to benefit the agriculture sector significantly.

Speaking at a gathering at Muridke, the minister emphasized that the government is working tirelessly to develop the agricultural sector. He highlighted ongoing discussions with countries like Belarus and China to foster agricultural advancements in Pakistan.

Rana Tanveer said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is striving to make Pakistan globally competitive in agriculture. As part of this effort, young Pakistani researchers are being sent to China to enhance their expertise in agricultural research, he added. Despite these efforts, the minister expressed concern that Pakistan’s per-acre production remains stagnant at 30/maund, underscoring the need for transformative measures.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Rana Tanveer stated that the party has consistently focused on Pakistan’s destruction, causing severe damage to the agricultural sector. He accused the party’s founder of continuing to harm the nation. However, he asserted that the public has rejected the PTI, marking the end of its political relevance. He reiterated the government’s commitment to reviving both industrial and agricultural sectors, viewing them as critical components for Pakistan’s economic progress.