Hotel sector faces setback in snowless winter season in Swat Valley

Swat - The Swat Valley, renowned for its stunning landscapes, glaciers, and snow-covered vistas, is grappling with an unexpected downturn in tourism due to the lack of snowfall this winter. Inadequate snowfall, especially in Kalam, Bahrain, Miandam, and Malam Jabba, has left tourists, adventure enthusiasts, and the local hotel industry reeling, with fewer visitors flocking to the area’s famed winter attractions.

Swat’s winter tourism, once synonymous with skiing, snowboarding, and mountain retreats, has been severely impacted by warmer temperatures and the absence of snow in popular spots such as Kalam, Bahrain, Oshu, Mahudhand, and Malam Jabba. This unusual weather pattern has caused many planned winter vacation tours to be canceled or rerouted to destinations like Naltar in Gilgit-Baltistan and Murree, which offer more reliable snowfall experiences. Hotel businesses have reported up to a 60% decline in bookings compared to previous winters.

Local authorities and tourism operators remain hopeful that the lack of snow is a temporary anomaly, but environmental experts warn it could be a sign of broader climate-related issues. The Pakistan Meteorological Department highlights deforestation as a key factor contributing to shifting weather patterns in Swat. Without intervention, this trend may undermine the region’s tourism-dependent economy.

In response, hotel owners are diversifying strategies to attract visitors, such as offering off-season discounts and organizing cultural events to showcase Swat’s rich heritage. Despite the absence of snowfall, Swat’s natural beauty continues to hold allure for many. Experts emphasize the urgent need for massive plantation drives and the construction of small dams to counter the adverse effects of climate change on local weather patterns.

Engr Fakhre Alam, spokesman for Small Dams KP, noted the importance of small and medium-sized dams in addressing these challenges. With several such projects already completed or under development in the province, they are seen as vital to securing water resources and stabilizing Swat’s climate in the long term.

As winter draws to a close, there is cautious optimism for the spring season, but uncertainty looms over the future of Swat’s tourism industry.