ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets on sale from January 28

Tickets for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to run from February 19 to March 9, go on general sale tomorrow at 14:00 PST. Matches will take place in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, while India’s games will be held in Dubai, UAE.

Ticket prices start at 1,000 PKR, with premium seating available from 1,500 PKR. Physical tickets will be available from February 3 at TCS Express centres across Pakistan.

This 15-match tournament will feature the world’s top eight teams, culminating in the final on March 9. Fans can register interest in tickets for India’s matches in Dubai, scheduled for February 20, 23, and March 2, with details to follow.

Tournament Director Sumair Ahmad Syed called the event a "historic celebration" and urged fans to secure tickets through official channels to enjoy the action in Pakistan's upgraded stadiums.