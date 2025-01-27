IHC to take up Khawar Maneka’s appeal against acquittal of PTI founder, spouse in Iddat case today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) take up Khawar Farid Maneka’s appeal against the acquittal of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the iddat case also known as “un-Islamic nikkah case.”

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Muhammad Azam Khan will conduct hearing of the petition moved by Maneka through his counsel Zahid Asif Chaudhary Advocate.

In his petition, Maneka challenged their acquittal saying that being aggrieved from the judgment of Judicial Magistrate-East, the respondents (Imran and Bushra) filed two-appeals separately, against their conviction on 23.02.2024, before the court of Sessions Judge Islamabad-East, which later were transferred to the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad-West, who accepted both the appeals of both the respondent/accused and acquitted them from the charge, while setting aside the Judgment of their conviction dated: 03.02.2024, of Judicial Magistrate Islamabad-East, Vide his/ASJ-West’s Judgment Dated 13.07.2024.

Zahid Advocate adopted the stance that the impugned judgment of acquittal of respondents by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad-West, is arbitrary, absolutely illegal, unlawful, result of misreading and non reading of evidence, against the law, facts & circumstances of the case as well as against the settled principles of law.

He added that the Appellate Court has not pondered upon the fact that the judgment of conviction dated: 03.02.2024, of respondents/ accused passed by the Judicial Magistrate-East was/ is well reasoned, convincing and the defense has miserably failed to point out any illegality or infirmity in the said judgment, which did not require any interference but even then the same has been set-aside by the Appellate Court.

The counsel contended that the Appellate Court has failed to consider that no limitation for setting the law into motion in criminal matters has been provided by the Legislature.

The informant/ complainant/ aggrieved person can knock the door of relevant forum for initiation of criminal proceedings against the wrong doer (accused persons) at any time and no embargo has been placed by law for taking legal action in criminal offences.

He further said, “The Appellate Court did not take into consideration that the delay in lodging of FIR or filing of complaint per se is not fatal to the case of prosecution in criminal matters when the same has been explained or narrated and admitted by the defense and in the instant matter, the delay in filing of complaint has specifically been explained by complainant/applicant. Even otherwise, the said delay is neither deliberate nor tainted with any element of malice.”

“The Appellate Court has not taken into consideration that none of the witness including complainant were inimical towards respondents/ accused and there was/ is no element of their false implication in the instant matter by complainant. The complainant did/ does not belong to any political party. The PW-2/M. Aun Saqlain was personal secretary of respondent Imran Niazi, whereas, PW- 3/M. Saeed Khan was the member of Core Committee of PTI, therefore, their statements on material points are more valuable than any other person and they too were/ are not their political rivals,” maintianed the counsel.

Zahid argued that the Appellate Court in its impugned judgment admitted the version of written divorce dated: 14.11.2017, of complainant and first marriage of respondents/accused inter se on 01.01.2018, during Iddat period, but even then the respondents/ accused have been acquitted by ignoring the settled principles of Islamic as well as the Law of the land.

He also argued that the Appellate Court has ignored the judgment passed by Federal Shariat Court cited as PLD 1988 FSC 89 (3-Judges), where the principle, in the light of Quran & Sunnah, laid down that “during Iddat period the divorced lady will be treated as wife of the person who divorced her till the expiry of Iddat period and second marriage by the lady during Iddat period is void and an offence, which is punishable as Tazir”.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that in the circumstances, mentioned above, the instant appeal for grant of special leave to appeal may kindly be accepted, while setting aside the impugned Judgment, dated: 13.07.2024, of acquittal of respondents passed by Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad-West and the judgment dated: 03.02.2024, passed by the Judicial Magistrate East, may kindly be restored by maintaining the conviction of both the respondents in order to procure the ends of justice.