Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenge conviction in £190m case

Former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on Monday challenged their conviction in the £190 million case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

An accountability court in Islamabad convicted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and the former first lady in the £190 million case in a much-anticipated ruling earlier this month.

In a major blow to the already incarcerated politician, Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana handed down a 14-year sentence to the PTI founder and a seven-year sentence to his wife, while also slapping heavy fines on them.

The Al-Qadir Trust case, commonly known as the £190m case involved allegations that Imran and some others in 2019 adjusted Rs50 billion — amounting to £190 million at the time — sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government during his tenure as the country's prime minister.

This is a developing story.