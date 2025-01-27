Monday, January 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenge conviction in £190m case

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenge conviction in £190m case
Web Desk
2:36 PM | January 27, 2025
National

 Former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on Monday challenged their conviction in the £190 million case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

An accountability court in Islamabad convicted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and the former first lady in the £190 million case in a much-anticipated ruling earlier this month.

In a major blow to the already incarcerated politician, Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana handed down a 14-year sentence to the PTI founder and a seven-year sentence to his wife, while also slapping heavy fines on them.

The Al-Qadir Trust case, commonly known as the £190m case involved allegations that Imran and some others in 2019 adjusted Rs50 billion — amounting to £190 million at the time — sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government during his tenure as the country's prime minister.

Responding to emotional pain: A guide to empathy and support

 

This is a developing story.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1737963210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025