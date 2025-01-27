In Defence of Meritocracy

Following the collapse of several monarchies in Europe post-WWI and WWII, the process of transferring power, which was hereditary in nature, was replaced with leadership emerging from the literate middle class. Germany, which was in tatters, humiliated by defeat, wrecked, and despoiled by the ravages of war, was struggling to retain its status as a self-respecting independent country. The powers that be, represented by Stalin, Roosevelt, and Churchill, were hell-bent on dividing Germany... and they succeeded. Two new countries emerged on the world map: the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG), aligned with the West and the USA, and the German Democratic Republic (GDR), aligned with the Soviet Union and its satellite states in Eastern Europe.

In West Germany, from the city of Cologne, a trained lawyer, Konrad Adenauer, from the middle class, rose in 1945 to form a new political party, the Christian Democratic Union. At the party’s very first meeting, Konrad Adenauer occupied the head seat, declaring himself president by mere virtue of seniority, saying he was the oldest person present. By 1949, he was elected as the first Federal Chancellor of West Germany.

Because merit was the basic criterion, Konrad was consecutively elected for four terms. He restored Germany’s lost prestige, economic dominance, and political structure. Based purely on merit, he rebuilt the war-torn country. Germany returned to the world stage as an economic powerhouse. Merit in politics, society, and economics began to take firm root in Germany and Western Europe. So much so that, 60 years later, Germany thrives on the strength of its culture of meritocracy and middle class.

Mediocrity in leadership is a recipe for disaster. Inherited leadership is vulnerable because the inheritance of traits and qualities is not assured. Often, the offspring who grow under the overarching banyan tree’s shadow of renowned parentage exhibit several gaps in their personality. These deformities show in their leadership style. The best in society should be given equal opportunity to contribute to building societal structures based on values, principles, and virtuous goals. By the same train of thought, a CEO must create an enabling environment where meritocracy becomes the guiding principle, preferred over all other factors of acceptability in society or a country.

In organisations, there should not be a “heir apparent” based on genealogy. There should be no room for the hereditary acquisition of positions of authority in the corporate sector. The giving of unfair advantage to family members, close relatives, or friends is plain and crude nepotism. It includes the awarding of jobs, promotions, choice postings, and contracts, regardless of the recipients’ capacity or capability. Even granting favours to the most brilliant individual, if out of turn or out of step with the process, constitutes nepotism.

Even education in our society and culture is subject to disguised nepotism. Preferences given to certain classes of students under “legacy admissions” are outright nepotism. The arrogant elite consider privileges as “entitled nepotism.” Admissions to prestigious schools in major cities are often justified as well-deserved preferential treatment, arising from family or friendship connections.

Singapore, the tiny nation-state, has proven to the world that traditional advantages like natural resources, wealth, and related endowments are no longer essential for economic growth. Lee Kuan Yew’s emphasis on education, values, character, skills, and development progressively devalued the importance of natural resources. Singapore has no oil wells but boasts the most modern refineries. In place of resources, the nation prioritised managing human capital.

Singapore never compromised on its pursuit of excellence. Intelligence dominated over other economic and social factors. Brilliant minds were given access to facilities to utilise their potential fully. Mediocrity and nepotism found no room. Lee cracked down on bureaucrats inclined towards nepotism. To prevent state-level corruption, he brought government servants’ salaries to corporate levels. Policies promoting meritocracy need to be established at the broadest level in organisations and countries. Societies must react forcefully against any policy granting undue or unfair advantages to specific sections of the population.

Societies, organisations, and countries that work ruthlessly to embed merit in their systems do so with a deep sense of pertinacity—they simply refuse to back down. Pertinacity combines courage, conviction, and a heavy dose of tenacity, stubbornness, and determination.

Merit will always clash with inherited privilege. Family-owned businesses are more prone to nepotism, especially where owners interfere in management. Such interference invariably results in disastrous outcomes. Organisations run blatantly without a commitment to a merit-based culture become uninspiring and insipid entities.

Sirajuddin Aziz

The writer is a Senior Banker & Freelance Columnist.