Int’l Customs Day observed in KP

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Customs on Sunday celebrated International Customs Day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where speakers highlighted its significance in global trade and the national economy. The impressive ceremony, graced by Saeed Akram, Member of Taxpayer Services, Collectorate of Pakistan Customs Peshawar, as the Chief Guest, was attended by senior officials of the Customs Department, partners from relevant organizations, and numerous stakeholders. In his keynote address, Member of Taxpayer Services Saeed Akram said that International Customs Day, celebrated annually on January 26, provides an opportunity to recognize the critical role that customs administrations play in facilitating international trade and safeguarding global supply chains. He said that Pakistan Customs has played a key role in facilitating global trade while strengthening both the national and domestic economies.

While highlighting Pakistan Customs’ services in various fields, he emphasized that it is because of the Customs Department that international trade and the safe movement of goods are ensured in a legal manner. Pakistan Customs is tasked with ensuring the import and export of legitimate cargo in a legal manner, thus making a positive contribution to the country’s GDP, he added. Akram explained that trade facilitation and regulation, being part of their mandate, aim to support the taxpayers of Pakistan. He noted that customs officials are taking practical steps to prevent cross-border smuggling despite the challenges.

He also emphasized that smuggling has a negative impact on the economy and GDP growth. The officer mentioned that the Customs Department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against smuggling and that strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal transportation of goods.

Akram concluded by stating that FBR’s Pakistan Customs Wing has introduced numerous automation initiatives to facilitate taxpayers and urged them to take advantage of these services.