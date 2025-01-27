Isolating WHO

Just a day after taking the oath as President of the United States, Donald Trump rushed into the Oval Office to sign a flurry of executive orders. These orders, covering issues from border security to redefining gender identity, reflected his administration’s priorities. Among his controversial decisions was the withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Paris Agreement, moves that disappointed many who recognised the critical importance of both institutions.

Trump justified the WHO withdrawal by criticising China’s $39 million contribution compared to the US’s $500 million. While his “America First” rhetoric resonated with some, this decision risked undermining global health initiatives and climate action. Instead of addressing critical challenges like the Russian-led aggression in Ukraine or focusing on domestic issues, Trump seemed intent on fuelling existing global crises.

The current US administration must reconsider these decisions. Re-engagement with the WHO and the Paris Agreement is vital for addressing pressing global health and environmental challenges. Additionally, scrutiny of private defence contractors, who receive billions in taxpayer money for foreign interventions, is essential to redirect resources to more urgent priorities.

HASSAN RAZA,

Larkana.