Monday, January 27, 2025
JI announces nationwide protests against expensive electricity on Jan 31

NEWS WIRE
January 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has once again announced its plan to take to the streets against rising electricity prices. During a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, JI leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman declared that protests and sit-ins will be held across Pakistan on January 31.  He warned the government that if electricity bills are not reduced, the party will launch a larger, more powerful movement. Hafiz Naeem demanded a review of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), questioning why the public and industries have not benefitted from the termination of agreements with five IPPs. “Our single agenda is to lower electricity bills,” he emphasised. Rejecting the recent salary hike for parliamentarians, Hafiz Naeem criticised the government, saying, “They increased their salaries but did nothing for the people. In the current economic crisis, this decision is unjustified.” He also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for stepping back on the election issue, stating that while the PTI had all Form 45s, its demand for fresh elections only gave relief to the government. Hafiz Naeem also called Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demand for new elections incorrect. Additionally, he expressed his opposition to the PECA Act, asserting that it violates fundamental rights.

