Karachi hosts special event for Morocco’s National day

KARACHI - Special celebration was held in Karachi on Sunday on the occasion of Morocco’s National Day, featuring speeches and cultural events. According to PTV news, Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, Nasser Hussain Shah, Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan H.E Mohamed Karmoune and Honorary Consul General Mirza Ishtiaq Baig attended the event. The event emphasized the strong bonds of Islamic brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and Morocco. In his address, the Moroccan Ambassador expressed his deep appreciation for the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people, saying, “Being in Pakistan feels like being in my own country. The kindness and love of the people here is truly commendable.” The event also included a cultural show, where attendees were introduced to Moroccan culture and traditions. At the conclusion of the event, special honorary shields were awarded to individuals who had made significant contributions in various fields, highlighting the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Morocco. Officials stressed the importance of both countries learning from each other’s experiences across all sectors to further strengthen bilateral ties.