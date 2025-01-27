Karachi likely to experience slight rise in temperature over coming days

KARACHI - Karachi is expected to witness warmer days ahead as temperatures set to rise slightly from today or tomorrow with mercury likely to go up to 26°C to 28°C during the day and dropping to a minimum of 11°C to 13°C, the weather analysts said on Sunday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted the weather is likely to remain cold and dry during the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature in the metropolis is expected to remain from 9°C to 11°C today, the PMD added.

41% humidity is present in the air as winds continue to blow from the northeast at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour, according to the national weather agency. On January 21, PMD issued a drought alert for parts of the country, warning of worsening conditions in the wake of below-normal rainfall and rising temperatures. According to the PMD, rainfall from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, was 40% below normal across Pakistan, with Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab being the most affected provinces. The rainfall deficits of 52%, 45%, and 42%, respectively, have been recorded. The drought is particularly affecting rain-fed areas.

In Punjab, mild drought conditions have been observed in Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The federal capital, Islamabad is also going through mild conditions of drought, the PMD said.

Sindh is experiencing similar conditions in Ghotki, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Tharparkar.