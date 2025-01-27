Karachi traders suggest Maryam Nawaz take over as Sindh chief minister

Karachi - In an unusual appeal, Karachi’s business community has called for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz to serve as Sindh’s chief minister, citing her performance in Punjab, Express News reported. During a meeting with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday, a senior trader remarked, “Give us Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a while, and you can take Murad Ali Shah.” The proposal was met with resounding support from all traders present, who backed the idea of Maryam heading Sindh’s government. Iqbal was seen smiling at the suggestion but refrained from commenting.

The remarks underscore growing dissatisfaction among Karachi’s business community with the provincial government’s performance. Shah, the current chief minister of Sindh and a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member, has faced criticism over governance issues in the province, particularly in Karachi. Maryam, who has primarily played a role in federal and party politics, has gained recognition for her leadership, with traders attributing progress in Punjab to her efforts. However, calls for her appointment as Sindh’s chief minister remain symbolic and politically charged.