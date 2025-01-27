Kashmiris observe Black Day on India’s Republic Day

ISLAMABAD - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), yesterday observed India’s Republic Day on January 26 as a “Black Day” to protest against India’s continued occupation and human rights abuses in the region.

This annual protest reiterated the Kashmiris’ strong indignation and resistance against Indian rule, which has denied them their right to self-determination for over 77 years.

The observance of the also aimed to raise awareness about the continued brutalities and custodial killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupying forces.

In AJK, protest rallies and demonstrations were held in all ten districts, with a major rally organized in the state metropolis.

Leaders of various political parties, including those in the AJK parliament, participated in the protest to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK in their struggle for freedom and self-determination.

Similar protests were held in other parts of the world, including Pakistan, to condemn India’s occupation and human rights abuses in Kashmir.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) called on the international community to take notice of the worsening situation in IIOJK and pressure India to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.