Khuzdar bus blast leaves one dead, seven injured

KHUZDAR - An explosion in a Punjab-bound passenger bus left a man dead and seven others injured, police said on Sunday.

District officials said that the ill-fated bus was carrying passengers from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi. As the bus reached Khori on the M-8 Highway, a roadside parked car exploded with loud blast, which resulted in death of one person in the bus, while seven others were injured in the incident.

Officials said that the explosives were planted in an Alto car parked on the roadside. “It will be premature to say about the target of the bombing,” officials further said. The law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident. Police said that the dead body and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Khuzdar.

Moreover, a grenade blast in a house in Muhammadzai area of Kohat left two women dead and two children seriously injured. Rescue sources said that the injured were admitted in the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat. Police officials said that the department was inquiring into the hand grenade blast incident.