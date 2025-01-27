Pakistan is currently grappling with a low-level war, with escalating tensions in provinces like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. State violence in Balochistan has fuelled socialist and anti-state movements, eroding the state’s control over the region. Baloch political leaders frequently cite widespread human rights abuses and the state’s intimidating behaviour as root causes of unrest.

Military operations in the region have often failed to bring lasting peace, as the situation reverts to the status quo once public outrage subsides. Meanwhile, political groups in Balochistan increasingly align with nationalist and socialist ideologies, further complicating the crisis.

The state’s reliance on force has led to human rights violations and destruction, leaving Baloch political leaders disillusioned with the government’s approach. Establishing peace in Balochistan requires building strong ties with its political leadership and addressing their concerns through dialogue and meaningful reforms. Without decisive action, the risk of losing the province grows increasingly real.

ALLAH RAKHIYO MALHAN,

Ghotki.