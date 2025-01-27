Mediation Mirage

In a significant development for international trade and dispute resolution, Pakistan has signed the Singapore Convention on Mediation, becoming its 58th signatory. This landmark decision aligns Pakistan with some of the world’s largest economies, including the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The Convention, officially titled the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, aims to provide an efficient framework for enforcing cross-border mediated settlement agreements.

While this step is being celebrated as a milestone for Pakistan’s legal and economic framework, critical questions about its practicality and enforceability remain unanswered. Can the Singapore Convention live up to its promises in Pakistan’s complex and underperforming legal environment? Or will it add yet another layer of aspirational but underutilised legal reform?

The Singapore Convention is globally hailed as a game-changer in international commercial dispute resolution. By offering a mechanism for enforcing mediated settlement agreements, the Convention seeks to eliminate the uncertainty surrounding such agreements under traditional contract law. Mediation has long been recognised as a cost-effective and amicable way to resolve disputes. The Convention now aspires to bring this efficiency to the international stage, much like the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (1958) did for arbitration.

By signing the Convention, Pakistan has the opportunity to create a framework that fosters business confidence, attracts foreign investors, and accelerates dispute resolution. For a country struggling with economic challenges, such measures can be instrumental in improving its standing in global markets.

Pakistan’s judicial system is infamous for its inefficiencies, delays, and high costs. According to the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, it takes an average of 1,096 days—approximately three years—to resolve a business dispute in Pakistan. This is in stark contrast to Singapore, where the same process takes only 120 days.

The financial burden of litigation in Pakistan is equally daunting. Recovering a claim through existing legal mechanisms requires 18.1% of the claim’s value in the form of court fees and attorney costs. Such barriers often deter businesses from seeking formal dispute resolution, leaving many cases unresolved. Furthermore, the quality of Pakistan’s judicial processes lags behind international standards. The country scored only 6 out of 18 on the World Bank’s index for the quality of judicial processes. This score reflects weaknesses in case management, court automation, and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

While the Singapore Convention represents progress, its language raises several concerns that could complicate its implementation. Key provisions lack clarity, leaving room for varied interpretation and enforcement across jurisdictions.

For instance, Article 3(1) of the Convention mandates that “each Party to the Convention shall enforce a settlement agreement.” However, it provides little guidance on what “enforcement” entails. Mediated settlement agreements, unlike arbitral awards, often do not specify detailed remedies. This raises critical questions: Will courts enforce such agreements by awarding damages, mandating specific performance, or employing other remedies? Without clear directives, enforcement could become inconsistent, creating legal uncertainty for parties.

Another area of concern is Article 5(1)(e), which allows enforcement to be denied if there is a “serious breach by the mediator of standards applicable to the mediator or the mediation.” This provision, while seemingly straightforward, becomes problematic when one considers the lack of universal standards for mediators. Unlike arbitration, which has established international guidelines such as the IBA Rules on the Taking of Evidence in International Arbitration, mediation lacks a unified code of conduct.

While frameworks such as the International Mediation Institute’s Code of Professional Conduct exist, they are neither binding nor widely adopted. In Pakistan, where mediation remains underdeveloped, the absence of clear standards could lead to inconsistent outcomes, undermining the Convention’s objectives.

For businesses operating in Pakistan, the uncertainties surrounding the Singapore Convention present significant risks. Parties seeking to enforce mediated settlement agreements must navigate both domestic legal complexities and the ambiguities of the Convention itself.

One practical solution is for parties to define remedies for breach of the settlement agreement within the agreement itself. For example, specifying whether enforcement will take the form of damages, specific performance, or another remedy can reduce uncertainty. However, parties must also account for the legal landscape of the jurisdictions where enforcement is likely to occur. Remedies available under Pakistani law may differ significantly from those in other countries, potentially complicating enforcement efforts.

Moreover, the effectiveness of the Convention depends on how well national courts interpret and apply its provisions. In Pakistan, where judicial inefficiencies are pervasive, this reliance on domestic courts could become a major bottleneck.

For the Singapore Convention to succeed in Pakistan, systemic reforms are essential. First, Pakistan must improve its judicial infrastructure to reduce delays and inefficiencies. Investments in court automation, case management, and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms are critical to modernising the legal system.

Second, Pakistan must develop robust standards for mediation. Establishing a code of conduct for mediators and providing specialised training programmes can enhance the credibility and effectiveness of mediation. These measures will also help ensure that Pakistan’s mediation practices align with international expectations.

Finally, the government must engage with stakeholders, including businesses, legal practitioners, and mediators, to raise awareness about the Convention and its implications. A collaborative approach can help address the practical challenges associated with its implementation.

Without meaningful reforms, the Convention risks becoming an aspirational document with little practical impact. For Pakistan, the key lies in translating this international commitment into tangible improvements that benefit businesses and promote investor confidence. Until then, the Singapore Convention’s potential remains largely theoretical, and its promises of efficiency and effectiveness may remain out of reach.

Shezal Burki

The writer is a lawyer based in Lahore and a lecturer at The Institute of Legal Studies.