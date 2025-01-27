Monday, January 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Naqvi denies claims of attending anti-China event in US

Naqvi denies claims of attending anti-China event in US
NEWS WIRE
January 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi Sunday vehemently rejected allegations of involvement in any anti-China event in the United States, labelling them as “malicious fabrications” and “baseless campaigns” designed to tarnish his reputation.

According to the channel report, speaking to the media in Houston Minister has clarified that his attendance at a youth event was misinterpreted and blown out of proportion.

He assured that the misinformation and baseless rumours would not distract him from fulfilling his responsibilities, reiterating his commitment to his duties.

Mohsin Naqvi also accused certain elements of instigating the US Congress against Pakistan, urging political opponents not to harm the country for political gains.

The interior minister also highlighted that the purpose of his visit was to meet American politicians to devise an effective plan against terrorism. He further said that his meetings with members of Congress were productive stressing that terrorism is not just Pakistan’s issue but a collective fight. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the government’s resolve to deal firmly with those who take up arms against Pakistan.

Pakistan Navy set to host AMAN-25 multi-nation exercise

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025