Operation against encroachments intensifies across city

LAHORE - The District Administration is actively working to provide better facilities to citizens and enhance the city’s aesthetics. In this regard, operations against encroachments and illegal slums have been intensified throughout the city. Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Abdul Basit Siddiqui, supervised the complete removal of slums from Dera Chahal and Haeir Jhuggi points. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal Town, Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mahmood, conducted an operation against slums established within the urban areas. A settlement of nomads that had re-emerged in Mustafa Town after being removed recently was cleared once again. Three more locations, comprising 7 to 10 tents each, have also been identified and cleared of these temporary settlements. Inspections of the model cart bazaars, established to ensure the availability of quality food items at affordable prices, were also carried out. Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal Town, Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mahmood, inspected the model cart bazaar on Multan Road. During the inspection, the arrangement of the carts was found to be satisfactory. However, the extended bamboo poles of four carts were removed immediately. Three individuals were also fined for discrepancies in weight and for violating the official price list. Assistant Commissioner City, Babar Ali Rai, inspected the cart bazaar at Chuburji Chowk, Multan Road. He addressed the shortcomings identified in the cart bazaar based on citizens’ complaints and directed the Patwari and Price Control Magistrate to conduct checks twice daily, ensure adherence to the rate list, and maintain cleanliness. He further informed that the carts have been arranged in a single line, and unused carts have been removed. Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, stated that the removal of slums from urban areas will be ensured, and the displaced nomads are being resettled in designated tent settlements. He further emphasised that overcharging will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and citizens’ complaints will be addressed promptly.