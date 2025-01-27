Pakistan condemns attack in Sudan

The (MOFA) has condemned the recent attack in Sudan that reportedly claimed the lives of 70 people, terming it a violation of international law that endangers innocent civilians.

In a statement, the FO spokesperson expressed deep sympathies to the victims and their families, emphasizing the need to protect healthcare facilities and uphold international humanitarian principles.

"This attack underscores the urgent need for upholding the sanctity of healthcare facilities and adherence to the principles of international humanitarian law," the spokesperson said.

The statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s belief that the conflict in Sudan can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy while expressing full support for Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.