Pakistan starts journey of economic growth, prosperity: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government's commitment to foster economic stability, promote commerce, and ensure Pakistan's resurgence as a progressive and thriving nation.

Addressing the inauguration of a Six-star ‘Movenpick Hotel’ in Islamabad on Monday, he said Pakistan has embarked on the journey of economic growth and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said it is a proud moment for Pakistan that a state-of-the-art international hotel has been launched.

He commended the Centaurus Group for their nation-building efforts and thanked the Movenpick management for bringing world-class hospitality to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister assured extensive efforts by the incumbent government to ensure ease of doing business and trade facilitation to businessmen for reviving economic growth.

He highlighted the growth in exports, particularly in the IT sector, and outlined the government's vision for economic development in agriculture, industry, IT, mining and minerals sectors.

Shehbaz Sharif said the inflation rate is below five percent and exports are increasing due to prudent measures of the government.

He said the government is working to reduce the electricity rates to strengthen the country's industrial, agricultural and exports sectors.

To reduce the government expenditures, the Prime Minister said government is actively working on downsizing and rightsizing of the institutions.

About privatization of PIA, he invited Pakistani investors to participate in a transparent bidding process.

The Prime Minister highlighted the ongoing efforts of the government to remove obstacles to foreign investment, noting that initiatives to improve the ease of doing business will soon be launched.

He vowed that Pakistan will resurrect as a great nation through the collective efforts of stakeholders and nation-builders.