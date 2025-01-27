A passport is a fundamental document for travelling abroad, whether for pilgrimage or education. As a student, I want to highlight the issue of delayed passport delivery. I applied for a renewal on 6-11-2024 to pursue higher education abroad, with the promised delivery date being 03-12-2024. However, it took over two months to receive my passport, causing me immense stress and jeopardising scholarship opportunities. The Immigration and Passports Department must expedite the process and introduce a special package for students to ensure timely passport delivery, enabling them to meet critical deadlines and pursue their goals.

AZEEM HASSAN MAITLO,

Khairpur Mirs.