Hedy Lamarr, the Austrian-American actress and inventor, was a remarkable figure known for her contributions beyond the silver screen. In Hollywood’s Golden Age, she captivated audiences with her beauty and talent. Yet, it was her inventive genius that left an indelible mark. During World War II, Lamarr co-patented a frequency-hopping system, a groundbreaking technology designed to prevent radio-controlled torpedoes from being jammed by enemy forces. While her invention was initially overlooked, it later became a cornerstone for modern communication technologies, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Hedy Lamarr’s legacy extends far beyond the glamour of cinema, as she remains an icon of both beauty and brilliance in history.