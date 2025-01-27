PCB announces second phase of Lahore Region U15 cricket trials

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the second phase of age-group trials under the Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), which is set to commence today (Monday). The trials aim to finalize selections for the U-15 cricket teams.

A total of 350 players have been shortlisted for this phase, divided into batters, fast bowlers, spinners, and wicketkeepers. The detailed list includes promising young talent from various zones.

BATTERS: Prominent names include Muhammad Kashif, Azan Ali, Haris Nasr, Noor Shah, Hassan Shahid, Arman Ali, and Muhammad Haseeb, among others. FAST BOWLERS: Key players such as Ali Raza, Nazar Muhammad, Muhammad Ali, Rehan Khan, Hamza Siddique, and Zain Ali will participate.

SPINNERS: The spin department features players like Hasan Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Ismail, Ali Haider, Zain Ali, and Arman Khan.WICKETKEEPERS: Selected keepers include Hassan Raza, Zohaib Hassan, Abu Sufyan, Muhammad Bahadur, and Salman Ali (North Zone).

All players have been instructed to report to Manager Cricket Operations, Abid Hussain, at Ittefaq LRCA Ground by 8:00 AM on Monday. The trials will be supervised by LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem, along with the head coach, assistant coach, and head coaches from the East, North, and West zones.

Following the final trials and wrist tests, six teams will be formed for inter-zonal matches. The top-performing players from these matches will be considered for selection in Lahore Region’s squad for the National U-15 Championship.