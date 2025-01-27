PCMEA delegation meets Customs officers to address Torkham Border delays impacting carpet exports

LAHORE - A delegation of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) met with Chief Collector Customs Peshawar Khawaja Khurram Naeem and Collector Mateen Alam to address challenges related to the Torkham Border. During the meeting, PCMEA Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, central leaders Usman Ashraf and Shahid Hassan Sheikh briefed them about the obstacles hindering the import of partially prepared raw materials for handmade carpets through the border, according to the association’s spokesperson here Sunday.

The delegation pointed out that delays in material clearance at Torkham were causing disruptions in the production process and also delaying the completion of export orders. They requested swift clearance of raw materials to ensure the timely completion of final production phases and the delivery of export consignments. Additionally, the delegation urged the implementation of a green channel system at Torkham to streamline customs processes and eliminate delays.

Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed and Usman Ashraf said that government support would sustain the handmade carpet industry, which is currently facing numerous challenges. They noted that delays at the Torkham Border, coupled with the time-intensive final production process in Pakistan, are preventing manufacturers from meeting export deadlines and fulfilling contractual obligations. These issues, they said, are negatively impacting the country’s exports and foreign exchange earnings. Chief Collector Khawaja Khurram Naeem assured the delegation of full cooperation and committed to address their concerns.