PDA Family Festival’s last day dedicated to child protection

Peshawar - On the last day of the Peshawar Development Authority’s Food & Cultural Family Festival at Central Park, Regi Model Town, held on Sunday, quality entertainment was provided to residents while promoting critical social issues, including child protection.

The Directorate of Social Welfare (MDs), with the support of UNICEF, set up a dedicated Child Protection Pavilion to highlight ongoing child protection interventions through Child Protection Units and Child Protection Vans.

The theme of the pavilion, From Harm to Hope: A Journey of Protection and Healing for Children, aimed to raise awareness, sensitize the public, and generate dialogue about the challenges faced by vulnerable children, particularly those living on the streets. Artwork created by street children was also displayed alongside IEC materials emphasizing the importance of psychosocial support, community-based child protection case management, and other interventions.

Moreover, a dedicated space was set up for families and children to experience and learn about the benefits of psychosocial support services. Through this stall, the department aimed to educate the public and advocate for the prevention of child protection violations, bringing these pressing issues to the forefront in a culturally engaging environment designed to inspire dialogue and action.

On the last day, a “Tree of Dreams” was created by children visiting the stalls, encouraging them to write about the changes they wish to see in the future. The purpose of this activity was to convey to policymakers that the responsibility for these changes lies with them, based on the children’s visions. Children expressed the need for a safer environment, free of abuse, violence, and exploitation, as well as the need for quality education, which will lead to a brighter future.

Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF, visited the Child Protection Pavilion and remarked that children face numerous protection concerns in the various spaces where they live, learn, and play. The increasing engagement of children with online content also poses complex challenges for parents and caregivers in ensuring their safety and protection. While many groups of children live in greater deprivation than others, children living on the streets, in particular, demand urgent attention and support.

He appreciated the efforts of the Social Welfare Department to proactively seek platforms and opportunities to amplify advocacy on children’s issues and emphasized that interactions with children and caregivers at such cultural festivals are a powerful way to raise awareness of children’s rights and promote ways to prevent violence against children. Connections between society and government, such as access to services like the 1121 Child Protection Helpline and Child Protection Units at the district level, were also highlighted.

The Directorate of Social Welfare extends its heartfelt gratitude to UNICEF for its support in advancing child protection efforts. A special thanks is also due to the Director General of PDA for providing a creative platform that engaged families and communities in such a meaningful and impactful way.