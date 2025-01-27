PM Shehbaz directs railways to formulate strategy for trade promotion

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Pakistan Railways to formulate a strategy for trade promotion in the region, particularly with Central Asian countries.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday, he said the land of Pakistan Railways be utilized for business activities in collaboration with the private sector.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for Pakistan Railways to competitively attract passengers.

Through public-private partnerships, better travel services should be provided to passengers.

The Prime Minister also called for replacing the old system of Railways with the contemporary technology.

The Prime Minister was informed about the steps being taken for the revival and development of Pakistan Railways. It was informed that work on Railways' Thar Coal Communication Project is progressing rapidly.