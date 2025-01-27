PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast predominantly cold and dry weather across most regions of the country over the next 24 hours, with very cold conditions expected in hilly areas during the morning and night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is influencing most parts of the country.

In the past 24 hours, cold and dry conditions were reported nationwide, with hilly areas experiencing intense cold. Leh was the coldest location, recording a temperature as low as -13°C on Sunday.