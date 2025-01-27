Monday, January 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PMDA issues drought warning for Sindh

NEWS WIRE
January 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Provincial Management Provincial Authority (PDMA) issued a drought warning for the province of Sindh as the province received 52 percent less seasonal rains. PDMA registered 52 percent fewer rains during the current year as compared with the figures of the previous year.  PDMA stated that Naushero Feroze, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jamshoro are likely to face draught. PDMA also directed all deputy commissioners of Karachi to adopt alternate measures in this regard. PDMA also alerted the district administrations of Dadu, Khairpur, and Tharparkar to take precautionary measures to tackle the situation.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025