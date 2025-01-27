PMDA issues drought warning for Sindh

ISLAMABAD - Provincial Management Provincial Authority (PDMA) issued a drought warning for the province of Sindh as the province received 52 percent less seasonal rains. PDMA registered 52 percent fewer rains during the current year as compared with the figures of the previous year. PDMA stated that Naushero Feroze, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jamshoro are likely to face draught. PDMA also directed all deputy commissioners of Karachi to adopt alternate measures in this regard. PDMA also alerted the district administrations of Dadu, Khairpur, and Tharparkar to take precautionary measures to tackle the situation.