Monday, January 27, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police recover four missing children, handover to heirs

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Larkana Police has maintained the tradition of reuniting the missing children with their parents. Larkana Police has safely handed over four missing children from the limits of Allahabad Police Station and Rehmatpur Police Station to their parents on Sunday. Finally the police gained access to the heirs of the children. The three-year-old Bilawal, Gohar and Ayat belong to the deported children from Medina Colony, which has lost its way. While Baby Shaheen Chandio belongs to Rahmatpur. Larkana Police has handed over all the children and girls safely to their parents after taking necessary action. The relatives of the children have expressed their gratitude to the Larkana Police for the timely action and cooperation. Larkana Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmad Chaudhary conveys congratulatory messages for the respective police teams.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025