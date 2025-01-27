PPP tests PML-N nerves!

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a key ally of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)-led coalition government, is testing its senior ally to the limits – increasing the political temperature. Adding to the PML-N’s troubles is the PPP’s decision to let President Asif Ali Zardari – the PPP Co-Chairman – negotiate with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif to sort out the matters relating to the power-sharing deal signed after the last year’s general elections. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to join Zardari in the highest level talks.

President Zardari is known to be a shrewd negotiator who gives nothing away and is always ready to take big decisions. In a situation where the PML-N cannot save its government without the PPP, Zardari can become more lethal.

Over the weekend, the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) announced the dissolution of all committees formed for negotiations with the PML-N. The responsibility for engaging with the PML-N on the power-sharing formula was entrusted to President Asif Ali Zardari, who will directly communicate with the Prime Minister and possibly Nawaz Sharif.

During the recent CEC meeting, the PPP discussed the political landscape of the country and reviewed a briefing from a special committee regarding ongoing negotiations with the government. The committee members raised concerns over the federal government’s imposition of an agricultural tax, highlighting that the PPP had initially proposed reducing the tax from 45% to 20%. Various suggestions were shared on addressing the political situation and the issues presented in the committee’s report.

The PPP members from Punjab expressed dissatisfaction with the PML-N, accusing it of sidelining the PPP in key decisions and legislative consultations.

These grievances reflected the broader tensions within the coalition government. The PPP also criticized the federal government for failing to honour commitments, particularly in Punjab, where only 20% of promises made to the PPP have reportedly been fulfilled, leaving a deadlock on 80% of agreed commitments.

Another point of contention is the PML-N’s decision to construct a link canal from the Indus River, a move opposed by the PPP due to environmental and regional concerns. The PPP leadership is preparing to explore all options to block the project.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to hold critical meetings in Islamabad later this week on these matters.

Further fuelling tensions, the PPP disrupted quorum in the National Assembly, reportedly in coordination with the opposition Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), to express dissatisfaction with the government.

Sources said this was a deliberate move orchestrated by both the parties, with the PPP using this tactic to highlight its frustration over a lack of consultation on critical national issues.

Senior PPP leaders have issued strong warnings to the ruling coalition. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla highlighted that the PML-N would face severe consequences if the PPP withdraws its support, as the coalition government lacks a majority in the National Assembly without the PPP.

He pointed out that directives from the President’s Office were not being implemented, reflecting a breakdown in collaboration between the two parties.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider described the coalition with the PML-N as a “disappointing experience” for the PPP. He warned that if the alliance fails to deliver results, future partnerships between the two parties would be unlikely.

Previously, senior PPP leader Shazia Marri had criticized the federal government for bypassing the PPP in decisions such as the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority.

She claimed the PML-N was acting unilaterally and ignoring constitutional obligations, including the failure to convene the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for 11 months.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also accused the PML-N of violating mutual agreements and acting disrespectfully, particularly regarding Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects.

PPP leaders believe their leadership will not “compromise on principles” and go to the extent of leaving the government if the PML--N does not “mend ways”.

“Why should we stay in the government when we have no say in any decision making. The PML-N must know this and move forward,” said a close aide of the PPP leadership.