PTI calls for 'Black Day' protests in Swabi on Feb 8

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to hold a protest in Swabi on February 8, designating the day as a ‘Black Day.’

Speaking to a private television channel, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar revealed that party workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern Punjab would gather in Swabi to participate in the demonstration.

He added that leaders and workers would stage their protest in Swabi, with similar demonstrations planned in other cities across the country.

These protests are part of the party’s ongoing campaign to voice concerns over the prevailing political and economic situation in the country.