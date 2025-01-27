PTI govt’s lackluster approach sparks concerns

PESHAWAR - Amid the chirping of birds in tall canopy trees signaling the dawn of a new morning at Mohib Banda village on the River Kabul, the sun’s rays cast their relatively warm glow on the mud house of Kamal Khan (30), a determined fruit seller whose life changed after he took over the family business following the untimely death of his father from pancreatic cancer.

Taking control of his father’s business in 2015 despite his difficult financial position, Kamal focused on selling organic produce from the bustling Chamakani market in Peshawar, from where he brings fresh fruits and vegetables daily to his hometown in the Nowshera district.

Defeating poverty with a shared willpower, Kamal, who bought a rickshaw to transport fruits and vegetables, now smiles upon seeing the overwhelming response to his organic fresh fruits and vegetables, which help combat stunting in children and lactating mothers.

Khan sells a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, including apples, oranges, ladyfinger, and potatoes, to meet the rising demand for quality nutritious food and a balanced diet in the wake of the skyrocketing price hikes in KP that have unnerved consumers. “As spring approaches, the demand for organic produce surges,” he said, adding that sometimes he visits the Chamkani market twice for more fresh fruits and vegetables. However, he highlighted the financial risks involved in selling perishable goods during harsh winters, rainy seasons, and hot summers.

Dr Samiullah Khan, a children’s specialist at the Government Hospital Pabbi Nowshera, emphasized the critical role of a balanced diet in combating malnutrition, particularly stunting in children, lactating mothers, and elderly citizens. “Healthy dietary practices must start early in a child’s life, and breastfeeding is essential for the proper growth and cognitive development of newborns,” he reiterated. He said that dietary guidelines suggest that total fat intake should not exceed 30% of daily calories, with saturated fats kept below 10%, warning that excessive salt intake can lead to hypertension and increase the risk of heart disease.

Declaring malnutrition as a silent killer, Dr Samiullah said it poses a significant threat to children’s overall health and cognitive development, as well as affecting their physical growth. Pakistan ranks second in the region for stunting, with 40% of children affected by this condition annually due to socioeconomic imbalances, poverty, and lack of access to quality medical treatment.

Alarmingly, many children, especially in less-developed districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—including the merged tribal districts, Tank, Batagram, Kohistan, and Chitral—do not meet essential micronutrient needs due to the high poverty rate in those areas. Studies indicate that up to 70% of children fall short on calcium, iron, zinc, and Vitamin A, with a staggering 50% suffering from Vitamin C deficiency. Dr Samiullah highlighted the pervasive issue of iron deficiency, which affects nearly half of children under five years of age, leading to developmental delays and an increased risk of pneumonia and other fatal ailments due to weak immunity. According to the National Health Survey of Pakistan, one in three children are malnourished, with nearly 40 percent facing stunting and low weight at birth and at five years of age.

The root causes of malnutrition include the repeated use of unbalanced diets, persistent poverty, limited access to healthcare, and food insecurity. Darya Khan, Provincial Coordinator at Nutrition International in Peshawar, said the government is encouraging organic farming to address the challenge of malnutrition, especially in children and pregnant mothers. He noted that people who regularly consume inorganic foods are more susceptible to various health issues, including strokes, stomach disorders, piles, and cardiovascular diseases. “Promoting home-based agriculture can significantly improve the nutritional levels of Pakistan’s 241 million population, for whom access to a healthy diet remains a major challenge,” he argued.

The longevity of life and health in remote areas, such as Hunza and Swat, illustrates the benefits of organic and balanced diets.

The cultural shift toward organic food cultivation is gaining traction in urban centers like Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi, Darya Khan said, adding that organic farming has experienced an annual growth rate of 15% in Pakistan over the past decade, which is a positive sign.

Dr Zilakat Malik, former chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, said that approximately $3 billion in annual losses occur in the country due to micronutrient deficiencies, accounting for 1.33% of the nation’s GDP.

He noted that stunting in children and pregnant mothers has increased in KP due to a rise in the poverty rate following the 2022 floods, which severely affected agriculture and livestock.

He called for urgent interventions, such as promoting sustainable agricultural practices, enhancing women’s access to education and income, and strengthening healthcare systems, in addition to providing financial support to poor families during pregnancies for better mother-child health.

Dr Ihtesham Ali, advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, highlighted the government’s initiatives to promote balanced diets and combat malnutrition.

Under the Ehsaas Nashonoma Programme, he said, financial support is provided to poor families, with special focus on girls and lactating mothers.

He said that Rs2500 per month for newborn girls and Rs2000 for newborn boys are being provided to poor parents for two years.

Additionally, he said that health records are maintained for beneficiaries to monitor the growth and health of children under two years to combat malnutrition.

The CM aide emphasized that promoting healthy diets and sustainable agricultural practices was imperative to defeat stunting.

By prioritizing nutrition and investing in food, education, and healthcare, he said the common goal of healthy children and a prosperous Pakistan could be achieved, but all segments of society must play a positive role in combating stunting in children.