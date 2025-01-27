PTI urges govt to appointment CEC for revitalizing ECP’s integrity

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said that the government should immediately and transparently appoint neutral CEC in consultation with PTI to revitalise the badly tarnished integrity of the electoral watchdog and ensure continuity of democratic processes in the country.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram asserted that the outgoing CEC’s dark era left an indelible mark on the country’s electoral landscape, therefore it was incumbent upon the government to ensure the timely and consensus-based appointments of CEC and other provincial heads of electoral body to shield the institution from further destruction.

PTI CIS stated that the outgoing CEC’s tenure had severely damaged the reputation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), thus allowing him to continue in the position would be a gross injustice, not only to the institution but also to the nation.

Waqas emphasized that his controversial tenure has had far-reaching and detrimental consequences for Pakistan’s democratic processes, adding that the government should appoint impartial and competent individual through a transparent and consultative process, as mandated by the Constitution to restore the ECP’s credibility and integrity.

He recalled that the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub and the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz had already written letters to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate, respectively for the immediate appointment of a new CEC. Waqas urged that the government should constitute a parliamentary committee without any delay to oversee the appointments, as stipulated in Article 213 of the Constitution. He noted that the appointment of an impartial and credible person as a new CEC would be the first step towards healing the wounds inflicted on Pakistan’s democracy and rebuilding nation’s trust on the electoral watchdog.