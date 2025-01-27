Punjab CM directs completion of one lac houses in a year

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set an ambitious target to construct 100,000 houses within one year and an additional 500,000 houses over five years under the CM’s housing scheme for the homeless. “I envision a Punjab where no one is without a home. Every individual deserves the joy of having their own roof over their head,” she stated in an announcement, emphasizing the government’s role as a caretaker of its people.

“The state is like a mother, and mothers are most sensitive to the needs of their homeless children,” she added. The chief minister highlighted that the scheme has already set a remarkable precedent, disbursing microfinance loans worth Rs. 8.5 billion in just a few months. The construction of houses under Phase-II is well underway, with 3,000 loans already issued. Applications submitted via the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ portal are being verified by three independent microfinance institutions to ensure fairness and transparency.

“This program is on track to become the best housing initiative in Pakistan’s history,” CM Maryam Nawaz said, expressing joy at seeing the progress. “Every house built under this program feels like building a home for my own family,” she remarked. The chief minister stated that the housing program stood out for its merit-based approach, eliminating the traditional culture of recommendations. “Under the scheme, loans of Rs. 1.5 million are provided with a nine-year repayment plan, requiring manageable monthly installments of Rs. 14,000”, she added.

The chief minister further stated that over 400,000 applications and supporting documents have been submitted in a record-breaking time frame. “Phase-I of the scheme saw 5,000 loans issued, with more than 5,000 houses nearing completion”, she added. The CM said that in order to facilitate applicants, the government had launched a dedicated web portal (acag.punjab.gov.pk) and a toll-free helpline (0800-09100), ensuring easy access to guidance and support for potential beneficiaries of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ scheme.