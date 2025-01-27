Punjab Interior Dept releases names and bounties for 40 dangerous dacoits of Kacha areas

LAHORE - The Punjab Interior Department has published the names, photographs and bounties for 40 dangerous dacoits operating in the Kacha areas. According to the department, bounties of Rs5 million and Rs2.5 million have been announced for these wanted criminals, aiming to expedite their capture. The list includes 20 dacoits with a bounty of PKR 5 million each and 20 others with a bounty of PKR 2.5 million. High-profile targets include individuals such as Habib, Qurban, Farhat, Esa, Matara, Ayub alias Sadari, Shera, Alamgir, and Shahid, among others. The department has also shared a dedicated WhatsApp number, 0333-4002653, for citizens to provide confidential information about the whereabouts of these criminals. A spokesperson emphasized that the identity of informants will be strictly protected. Previously, the department had announced bounties of PKR 10 million for 20 other dacoits in the region. This intensified effort is part of a broader crackdown to restore law and order in the Kacha areas. Authorities urge the public to cooperate in eliminating these threats to security.