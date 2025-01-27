As waste management challenges grow in Pakistan, educating students about recycling has become indispensable. Teaching children about the harmful effects of improper waste disposal and equipping them with practical skills to segregate waste and reduce consumption can create a generation of environmentally responsible citizens.

Workshops in schools can raise awareness and promote sustainable practices, sparking a ripple effect as students influence their families and communities. Expert-led sessions and field visits to recycling facilities can enhance these efforts, providing immersive learning experiences. Educational policymakers must prioritise recycling education to build a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.